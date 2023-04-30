Overheard in Bhopal: Chiseller at PS’s Door and Matter of Pride

Representative Image | Photo: Twitter/@Sxhill_

Bully or bureaucrat?

An IAS officer posted in a corporation, functioning under an important department, is browbeating every employee there. The problem with the bureaucrat is that he speaks more and works less. Whenever the officer goes to districts for inspection, he uses a motorcycle. He jumps on the goods supplied to the department or hits them with his hands to check their quality. Everyone is unhappy about his style of functioning. Apart from that, he thinks he is the only honest officer and the rest are corrupt, so he ignores the instructions of his seniors. The officer is also taking action against the suppliers working for the department. Nevertheless, his efforts to improve the functioning of the corporation have failed to yield any result. His wife is also an IAS officer. There are stories that the couple cause trouble to the officials of the departments they are heading.

Honesty?

An IAS couple tries to prove that they are the most upright of all officers in the state bureaucracy. Yet, most of the corruption cases are related to the departments they head. Most of the officers, against whom the probe agencies took action, work for this department. The cases of bribery in the department which the Sahib heads have increased. It has become a department of commission, since one has to grease the palms of the officials to get any work done. Even for smaller work, one has to give a bribe. Sahib has no control over his department, but he imparts knowledge to everyone about honesty. The department his wife heads is also no different. A lot of money is appropriate in the department where the officials close to madam are making a lot of dough through underhand dealings. Despite this, both of them call themselves the most upright bureaucrats.

Officer removed

There are whispers in the corridors of power over the shifting of a senior woman IAS officer who is posted on central deputation. It is said that the anger of higher-ups in the government was the reason for removal from an important department. Also, there were stories that she would be sent back to her native state, but she was removed. There was a complaint against her. Afterwards, she was shunted out of the department. The minister tried to save her, but the top brass did not listen to him. During her posting to different departments, the officer was involved in many cases, but since she maintained a low profile, she was out of controversy.

Chiseller at PS’s door

A Principal Secretary, though sent to the loop line, has fallen prey to a female chiseller. The PS had close relations with the woman who was caught in a high-profile case. For that reason, the woman is in dire financial trouble and has met the PS, seeking monetary help, but the officer is keeping away from her. The officer is scared of her, since the woman has a lot of secret information about the bureaucrat. He thinks if the woman blows the lid off his past deeds, he will be in further trouble. Apart from that, there is not enough scope for making money in the department where the PS is posted. Since the woman is breathing down his neck, the officer is trying to get rid of her.

On cloud nine

The government is very happy with a Principal Secretary (PS). The Prime Minister was appreciative of an event – related to the department headed by the PS – during his recent visit to the state. The PM's words of appreciation have also made the Chief Minister very glad. Not only that, the CM is also very happy with the other officials of the department and has praised its functioning at a cabinet meeting. After two days, the department organised a function in which important saints took part. The saints, too, hailed the style of functioning of the PS before the CM. Now, the Sahib is on cloud nine. CM has told the officials that there should not be any hindrance in the functioning of the department headed by the PS. As a result of praises heaped on him, the PS has got free hands. Otherwise also, because of his style of working, nobody gets angry with the PS.

Matter of pride

Madhya Pradesh may again control the Coal India Limited (CIL). It is happening for the first time that, after the end of the tenure of the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD), an IAS officer from MP, CIL may get another bureaucrat from the state as its CMD. The CMD Pramod Agarwal’s tenure is ending on June 30. One of the applicants for the post is an additional chief secretary (ACS) of the MP cadre. The ACS is one of the seven officers who have been shortlisted for interview. Significantly, among the seven candidates selected for interview ACS is the only IAS officer. The bureaucrat has a clean image and never courted any controversy in his career besides he has experience of working for the Central Government as well as for the state administration. So, it is considered that he is the strongest of all the contenders for the post. If he is selected, it will be a matter of pride for the state that another IAS officer from the state will hold the coveted post in CIL.