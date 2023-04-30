Bhopal: 'Mann ki Baat' heralded social revolution, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme, Mann ki Baat, heralded a new social revolution. It has brought forward unsung heroes of the society and inspired many others.

He was speaking to media after hearing the 100th episode of Man ki Baat at a local mall situated in the walled city. He heard the radio programme with over 5,000 beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana.

He said that PM’s programme boosted the local for vocal initiative, Save the Girl Child, water conservation and other campaigns. What is interesting is that people express their feelings through Mann ki Baat, Chouhan said.

He added that women were not born to shed tears and women should take pledge that they would not remain poor and helpless.

Booth level

BJP leaders and workers heard the programme at booth level too. State BJP general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani said that party workers heard the programme at 64,100 booths and 25,000 identified places. State BJP president VD Sharma heard the programme in Ujjain.

In Bhopal, state BJP general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani and others heard it at booth number 161 located in Bhopal Madhya Assembly constituency.

Vast seating arrangement was made at every booth.