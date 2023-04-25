 Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-Chambal collectorate floods with arm licence applications as assembly elections inch closer; State & Union ministers in list
Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-Chambal collectorate floods with arm licence applications as assembly elections inch closer; State & Union ministers in list

Cabinet minister in MP government Bharat Singh Kushwaha is at the first position in terms of recommendations for arms license, followed by energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: As elections come closer, Gwalior collectorate overflows with applications for arms licences | Representative Image Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the state assembly elections inch closer, the Gwalior-Chambal division --infamous for guns--is witnessing a rise in the number of applications for arms licence.

According to a Nai Dunia report, Cabinet minister in MP government Bharat Singh Kushwaha is at the first position in terms of recommendations for arms license, followed by energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar and president of seed development corporation and former MLA Munnalal Goyal.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, MP Vivek Shejwalkar, Imrati Devi and Praveen Pathak are at the third position on this list.

Notably, every year the Gwalior collectorate receives thrice the number of applications for arms licenses compared to the actual number of licences issued. The total number of arms licences in the Gwalior-Chambal division is about to reach 35 thousand this year.

380 licenses have been issued in Gwalior so far this year, while 2022 saw 1117 issuances.

article-image

