Caught On CCTV: Masked Men Fire Gun Shots At Rival's Residence In Broad Daylight In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of masked men fired gun shots at a youth's house in broad daylight in Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

The CCTV footage shows over half a dozen miscreants, wearing masks, reaching their rival's residence in the Pinto Park area of Gola Ka Mandir with guns and opening fire.

By the time, the police team reached the spot, the accused had already fled away. A case has been registered against all the accused.

According to information, the victim has been identified as Saurabh Tomar, a resident of the Pinto Park area in Gwalior. Nearly seven to eight masked men reached his residence on Saturday morning and started abusing him over some old rivalry. Tomar tried to pacify them, but the accused had some other plans. They took out their guns and started firing gunshots. Tomar somehow navigated through the fire and locked himself in his home.

Gola Mandir police station Raj Kumar Sharma said that, due to old enmity, some miscreants have opened fire at the residence of Saurabh Tomar. On the complaint of the youth, a case has been registered against the miscreants. The police have started a search to nab them.