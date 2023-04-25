 MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

The move aims to promote millets in the regular diet of people in Madhya Pradesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state ministers will be served a Millet-special thali after the cabinet meeting concludes at Vallabh Bhawan on Tuesday.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cabinet, along with officers, will be served with dishes like Bajra (pearl millet)-Cutlets, Papad made from Jowar (Sorghum), Kheer of Kodo and multigrain bread slices.

The move aims to promote millets in the regular diet of people in Madhya Pradesh.

On April 11, the state government has decided to implement the state millet mission scheme in all districts for a period of two years. The decision was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Read Also
Viral Video: Panna Congress MLA grooves with female dancer, gives her tip lip to lip
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP cabinet approves to set up magnificent statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar in Indore, 45 more...

MP cabinet approves to set up magnificent statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar in Indore, 45 more...

Death of cheetahs a failure of MP forest department, claims wildlife activist Ajay Dubey

Death of cheetahs a failure of MP forest department, claims wildlife activist Ajay Dubey

MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

MP: 'Digvijaya Singh na kisi ke bhai hain na hi kisi ke jaan', Narottam Mishra slams Congress leader...

MP: 'Digvijaya Singh na kisi ke bhai hain na hi kisi ke jaan', Narottam Mishra slams Congress leader...

Viral Video: Panna Congress MLA grooves with female dancer, gives her tip lip to lip

Viral Video: Panna Congress MLA grooves with female dancer, gives her tip lip to lip