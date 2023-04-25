MP on Millet Mission: From Bajra cutlets to Kodo Kheer- A peek into cabinet ministers' special thali

Representative pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state ministers will be served a Millet-special thali after the cabinet meeting concludes at Vallabh Bhawan on Tuesday.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cabinet, along with officers, will be served with dishes like Bajra (pearl millet)-Cutlets, Papad made from Jowar (Sorghum), Kheer of Kodo and multigrain bread slices.

The move aims to promote millets in the regular diet of people in Madhya Pradesh.

On April 11, the state government has decided to implement the state millet mission scheme in all districts for a period of two years. The decision was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.