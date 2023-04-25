 Viral Video: Panna Congress MLA grooves with female dancer, gives her tip lip to lip
Shivdayal Bagri is Congress MLA from Gunnore assembly seat of Panna district and can be seen performing the famous ‘Rai’ dance of Bundelkhand region in the video.

Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A video has taken social media by storm in which Congress MLA from Gunnore Shivdayal Bagri can be seen grooving hand in hand with a female dancer. The Congress MLA, during the dance, also gave her tip lip to lip.

Shivdayal Bagri is Congress MLA from Gunnore assembly seat of Panna district and can be seen performing the famous ‘Rai’ dance of Bundelkhand region in the video.

The video has caused much commotion in the political circle of the state. BJP state spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted the video on Sunday and wrote, “Congress leadership should tell whether this behavior of the MLA is appropriate? Will the Congress take action against him..?”

