MP Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Congress Prez Kharge For Using Ashok Chakra Symbol In Logo of INDIA Alliance

Gwalior High Court Advocate Issue Legal Notice To Kharge For Using Ashok Chakra Symbol In Logo of INDIA Alliance | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A legal notice has been issued against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking an explanation on the alleged usage of “Ashok Chakra'' in the middle of the logo of 'INDIA' alliance. It is said BJP backed advocate from Gwalior Awadhesh Tomar had issued a notice against the Congress president, warning him of legal action in case there is no respone within 3 days.

According to information, Mallikarjun Kharge recently released a logo of INDIA alliance (a political alliance of opposition parties) on his twitter handle. In the logo, the symbol of Ashok Chakra was used between the letters of INDIA.

To which, Tomar-- who is said to be a BJP-backed advocate-- objected and said, “Ashok Chakra is a national symbol. It is not for the personal use of the display of political parties. No political party is allowed to do that.”

“I have issued a notice against National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to respond in three days. If he fails to do so, I will take legal actions against him.”

In the notice sent to Kharge, Tomar asked the Congess President to apologize for this act and get the information of the same published in newspapers. Also, remove the Ashok Charkra’s symbol from his X handle.