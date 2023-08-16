MP Horror Video: Toddler Walks To Highway In Midnight, Gets Crushed By Truck In Gwalior

MP Horror: 1-yr-old Gets Crushed To Death After She Crossed Main Door To Reach Highway In Middle Of Night; Shocking Video Surfaces |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a toddler who was sleeping next to her grandma, woke up in the middle of the night, crossed the main door and got run over by a speeding truck in Gwalior on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The horrifying incident was caught in CCTV installed in the house’s veranda and on the highway in which the one-year-old can be seen heading towards the main door.

The matter pertains to the Mohana police station area of the city. Corporator Balbir Singh’s niece was sleeping with her grandparents in the courtyard of the house near Agra Mumbai National Highway. At around 2:00 am, the girl suddenly woke up and walked towards the main door. The girl’s grandfather woke up at around 3:00 am and was shocked when he realised that his granddaughter was missing.

Police found body on highway

The whole family woke up and started searching for the toddler. When they couldn’t find the girl, the family members informed the police at around 4:00 am as they feared of her being kidnapped. Police reached the spot immediately and started looking for the kid.

During the police search, at around 6:00 am in the dawn, the girl’s body was found on the National Highway. The police and the family were puzzled as to how the kid came to the highway. Initially, it was assumed that someone had abducted and killed her and then threw the body here. However, after the police searched the CCTV footage, all the speculations were put to an end.

Horror caught on CCTV

In the CCTV, the toddler can be seen coming out of the house’s courtyard. First she comes out of the courtyard and reaches the gate, then she opens the gate and comes out on the highway. In another footage, the toddler can be seen crossing the divider on the highway. She reaches the other side where an unidentified truck crushed the kid to death.

Police looking for truck

Speaking on the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said that a one-year-old girl was sleeping with her grandfather and grandmother when she suddenly came out of the house at night and crossed the National Highway.

“A truck crushed her to death on the highway. We are searching for the unidentified truck based on the CCTV footage,” he said.

