MP: Sand Mafia Attacks Forest Officials To Release Their Seized Tractor Loaded With Illegally-Mined Sand

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of sand mafia members allegedly attacked a team of forest officials team with sticks and stones to release their tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand from their grips, near a community hospital in Vijaypur Nagar of Sheopur district on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

The National Chambal Sanctuary Department team, comprised of forest officials, had intercepted the tractor-trailer laden with sand and was in the process of escorting it to the Vijaypur police station for security purposes. Suddenly, 10 to 15 miscreants launched an attack and assaulted them with sticks and stones near the community hospital.

Dinesh Sharma, a forest guard from the National Chambal Sanctuary team, stated that during their patrol, they encountered a tractor-trolley engaged in illegal sand excavation. They apprehended the vehicle to ensure its safety at the Vijaypur police station. However, while they were proceeding, just a short distance away from the station near the community hospital, a group of 10 to 15 sand mafia members attacked them with sticks and rods, forcibly seizing the apprehended tractor-trolley. A formal complaint has been lodged at the police station. Despite attempts, the police officials have been unable to establish communication in this case.

Sand Mafia Overpowers Foresters

During the altercation, the attackers managed to overpower the officials and absconded with the seized tractor-trailer. No injuries were reported among the forest personnel. The Vijaypur police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

This incident sheds light on an ongoing issue in the region, where sand mafia groups are engaged in illegal sand mining and transportation, despite the absence of any authorized sand mines in the district. This particular attack is not an isolated event, as sand mafia members have previously targeted law enforcement and forest officials who attempt to curb their unlawful activities.

Police officials are currently in the process of gathering evidence and statements from witnesses. The tractor-trailer, identified as belonging to one Budhi Rawat from Maadewa village, has been at the center of the conflict. Rawat was also present at the scene during the attack.

Efforts to communicate with police authorities involved in the case have been unsuccessful so far.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited.

