MP Elections 2023: Congress Promises Cow Dung Purchase Scheme In MP If Voted To Power

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As the campaign for elections in five states intensifies, the number of promises being made by leaders of political parties in the fray is also increasing.

Campaigning for the Congress, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has promised that if the Congress government is voted to power in the state then they would buy cow dung at the rate of Rs 3 a kg on the lines of Chhattisgarh government.

Singh made the remark while addressing a program on the occasion of the conclusion of Computer Baba's 'Gau Mata Bachao Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday evening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Our aim was to serve cows in the state and the country. I also want to say that in Chhattisgarh, the government buys cow dung at Rs 2 a kg. We promise that if our government comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, the government will buy cow dung at the rate of Rs 3 a kg.

Along with this, we will make manure from it and give it to the farmers in the entire state. Organic farming is our goal" said Digvijay Singh Godhan Nyay Yojana was started in Chhattisgarh in July 2020.

This scheme involves purchasing of cow dung at Rs.2 per kg has become very popular. The cow dung purchased under the scheme is used for making organic manure.

According to the Chhattisgarh government, till July 2022, under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana, a total of Rs 155 crore 58 lakh has been paid to cattle rearers, villagers, and cow dung sellers in lieu of the purchase of cow dung.

Read Also MP: SST Seizes Rs 14 Lakh Cash During Vehicle Checking

Meanwhile Digivijay Singh in his election speech also claimed that the Gau Seva Commission was first formed in Madhya Pradesh in 1994 by the Congress government. He lashed out at the BJP alleging that the party did not serve the Cow.

"One basic objective is that we have to protect the cows because it gives us milk, gomutra (cow urine), cow dung and nourishes us. Today the condition of cows is very bad in the entire country.

In Madhya Pradesh some people (referring to BJP) who have always been contractors of religion, have only made political deals in the name of cow protection, but did not serve the cow" he alleged.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go elections on November 17. The election would be conducted here in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.