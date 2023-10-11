MP: SST Seizes Rs 14 Lakh Cash During Vehicle Checking

Representative image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the model code of conduct was enforced and the election authorities directed people to carry supporting documents if they needed to transport cash, the static surveillance team (SST) seized Rs 14 lakh cash during a vehicle checking at Jainabad Phata, Burhanpur on Tuesday.

SST members Shailendra Singh Chauhan and Pawan Deshmukh found the cash during a routine vehicle check at Jainabad point during the afternoon hours. They seized the money and subsequently deposited it into the district treasury.

The individual from whom the money was confiscated, Govinda Akhere, a resident of Maharashtra, clarified that the funds were intended for grocery purchases and had no affiliation with any political party.

Akhere further explained that he works at Pooja Mall in Jalgaon and on that particular day, he was heading to collect grocery items from Burhanpur, emphasising that the money was not destined for political use.

Chiranjeev Jhalte, the driver accompanying Akhere, echoed this sentiment, affirming that he works at the same place and had transported the money for grocery purposes.

The SST team has ensured that the seized amount is securely stored in the district treasury.

As the election season looms, the SST continues vigilance at eight critical locations throughout the district, including Asir, Jainabad, Sheikhpura, Bakdi, Garhtal, Anturli Phata, Ichhapur and Loni.

