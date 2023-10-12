 MP: Two Superintendents Of Police, Two District Collectors Transferred On Election Commission's Directions
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives, two Superintendents of Police (SPs) and two district collectors have been transferred in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Jabalpur SP Tusharkant Vidhyarthi and Bhind SP Manish Khatri were transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector Generals (AIG) at the Police Headquarters Bhopal.

Khargone district collector Shivraj Singh Verma and Ratlam district collector Narendra Singh Suryavanshi were also transferred and posted as deputy secretaries in the state secretariat here, the official said.

Assembly elections will be held in the state on November 17.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

