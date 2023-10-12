"Even If Die, Will Rise Like Phoenix To Serve My People", Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress, asking what the 'auspicious time' the party is waiting to release its list of candidates for the state assembly polls.

Speaking to the reporters, Chouhan said that the BJP has begun its campaigning for the elections but the Opposition in the state is yet to release its list.

"Our campaigning has begun and they (Congress) are yet to release their lists. What 'muhurat' are they waiting for? Is their infighting there or are they scared of what will happen once the list comes? Our candidates are on the ground..." the MP CM said.

Chouhan held a roadshow in Bhopal

Earlier this evening, Chouhan held a roadshow in Bhopal, campaigning for BJP candidate Alok Sharma.

Chouhan interacted with the locals in Bhopal, during his roadshow here.

Addressing the gathering here, Chouhan said that he would rise like a phoenix to serve the people of the state.

"Congress is scared of me, they keep abusing me everyday...yesterday, some people tweeted "mama tera shraddh ho gaya'...prayers being offered for death of 'mama'...Congress wants my destruction but I am Shivraj and servant of people, even if I die I will rise like a phoenix to serve my people," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from his traditional Budhni seat with the BJP on Monday announcing the names of 57 more candidates for the assembly polls to be held next month.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra will fight from the Datia seat, according to the list of the candidates released by the BJP.

The BJP's central election committee comprising party chief JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders had approved the names of these 57 candidates at its meeting on October 1.