Indore: Expenditure Monitoring Committee Constituted 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the instructions of the Election Commission, a district level expenditure monitoring committee has been constituted to coordinate and follow the rules and instructions of the Election Commission by identifying expenditure in sensitive areas. The first meeting of this committee was held at the Collector office on Wednesday. Divisional commissioner Malsingh, collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Commissioner and the collector Ilayaraja said that they expect that the committee members will do the assigned tasks with full seriousness following the rules and instructions. Additional collector Gaurav Benal, deputy district election officer and additional collector Rajendra Raghuvanshi and other officials were present in the meeting.

The members of the committee are deputy commissioner Urban Area Hansraj Singh, assistant commissioner central goods and services tax N. Suryanarayan Iyer, additional superintendent of police Rural Rupesh Dwivedi, additional superintendent of police narcotics Hemlata Agarwal, assistant commissioner commercial tax Dr. Kush Bohare, assistant commissioner excise Manish Khare and SDO Forest Yohan Katara. The coordinating officer of this committee will be additional collector Roshan Rai. The committee will ensure that all relevant information is collected and report is submitted to the chief electoral officer’s office at Bhopal and at the District Election Office, Indore.

Election- related single window inspected

Before this meeting, divisional commissioner Malsingh and collector Ilayaraja inspected the single window related to elections located in the Collector's office. They sought information about various permissions and clearances from the officer incharge and discussed the process of issuing permissions and gave instructions for the smooth running of the system.

