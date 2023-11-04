 MP Election 2023: 'Jhoot Bole, Kauva Kaate... I Am Black Crow For Congress,' Union Min Scindia On Rahul Gandhi's Guarantees
ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi and said that there are only items of hatred available in Rahul's 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This (Congress) is a govt of lies and loot. He (Rahul Gandhi) says he has 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' but there are only items of hatred in that 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. On one side there is BJP's double engine govt and on the other side there is a govt without an engine..." Further taking a jibe at the Congress party, Scindia took reference from a popular Bollywood song "Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate" and said that he is the black crow for the Congress party, indicating that the party should fear him.

"26 lakh fake certificates were distributed in the name of loan waivers to farmers. Even I distributed some of those certificates. There is an old saying- Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Kale Kauve Se Darriyo. I am the black crow for the Congress," Scindia said speaking at a public rally in Ashoknagar on Friday.

article-image

Lauding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for his Ladli Laxmi Yojana which helped in women empowerment in the state, Scindia said that a when a girlchild is born she in now regarded as "lakhpati".

"In Madhya Pradesh, when a girl child was born, the family used to think that a burden had come upon them. When Shivraj Singh Chauhan's government came to power in Madhya Pradesh the first step that he took was the Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Now when a girlchild is born in a family she is no longer treated as a burden but a "lakhpati," Scindia said.

Scinda made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday evening.

article-image

"The 15-month-long Congress government in the state was a government of 3C (cuts, commission and corruption). The public has recognized them well," the union minister said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

article-image

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. 

article-image

