MP Crime: Retired Railway Employee Robbed Of ₹10 Lakh At Knife Point In Umaria

MP Crime: Old Retired Railway Employee Robbed Of 10 Lakhs On A Point Of Knife

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A retired railway employee was allegedly forced to give-away Rs 10 lakh to the farudsters at knife point in village Dhanwahi of Kotwali area of Umaria district, police said on Sunday.

The miscreants took the victim to a bank and made him withdraw Rs 10 Lakh from his account. After that, they grabbed the money and disappeared.

After losing the earnings of his entire life on September 14, the victim lodged a complaint on September 20. Later, observing no response on the matter, he complained to Kotwali police once again.

According to information, on September 11, 2 unknown youths came to the house of retired railway employee Ganga Ram Yadav. They said that they can improve his agricultural fields with their JCB machine.

A day after the conversation, they reached Ganga Ram’s farm without informing him and worked on his field with the help of their JCB.

Later, on September 14 they came back to Ganga Ram’s home and said that work had been done in his field with a JCB machine, but the land belonged to Railways. Due to this, you and we are completely trapped.

At the same time, 4 unknown youths also came to their house on two bikes and said that an official related to the matter is on the road near the highway, so we should go there and settle the matter.

Later, the accused left two youths at Ganga ram’s home and took the victim on a bike to the road, where three other people were present in a four-wheeler.

Amarnath Yadav, resident of Jamuniya, and son-in-law of the victim, said that unknown people sitting in a four-wheeler started threatening him as soon as they saw him.

To settle the matter, first a demand of Rs 45 lakh was made and then it was decided to end the entire matter for Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, when the victim pleaded that he did not had money, the accused started threatening to kill his wife present at home.

Miscreants took victim to bank forcefully

Later, 2 youths brought the victim home on a bike and took the bank passbook and other important documents to the Central Bank. The accused got away after withdrawing the entire amount from the account.

Meanwhile, an unknown youth was present inside the bank, who is visible in the CCTV footage of the bank. If there is truth in the sensational allegation of the retired railway employee, then certainly this incident of robbery in broad daylight is a big challenge for the police.

On Saturday, the victim reached the police station late in the evening and gave detailed information about the entire incident to police station in-charge Rajesh Mishra. The police station in-charge has registered a case in this matter without any delay and has given instructions to investigate the matter.

