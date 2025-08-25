 Bhopal Not Of Muslims But Of Rani Kamlapati, Raja Bhoj: MP Alok Sharma
Bhopal Not Of Muslims But Of Rani Kamlapati, Raja Bhoj: MP Alok Sharma

Bhopal Not Of Muslims But Of Rani Kamlapati, Raja Bhoj: MP Alok Sharma

Such remark will neither help Sharma, nor BJP: Patwari

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
Bhopal Not Of Muslims But Of Rani Kamlapati, Raja Bhoj: Mp Alok Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Alok Sharma courted fresh controversy on Sunday when he stated that Bhopal city is not of Muslims but belongs to legends like Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, King Ashoka, Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty, and others.

Speaking at a Raksha Bandhan programme on Sunday, the parliamentarian exhorted Hindus to come forward to ‘protect Sanatan dharm’. Referring to drug accused Shariq Machhli, the MP warned that ‘Love Jihad’ will not be tolerated at any cost. The video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Bhopal Municipal Corporation president Kisan Suryavansi had demanded renaming of Hamidia Hospital, stating that it was named after former Nawab Hamidullah Khan, whom he termed a ‘traitor’.

Such remark will neither help Sharma, nor BJP: Patwari

State Congress president Jitu Patwari reacting sharply to the statement of MP Alok Sharma said that he feels pity for Sharma as Bhopal belongs to Madhya Pradesh and country and every citizen.

Dubbing Sharma as a person fond of making statements, PCC chief said that Sharma should understand well that such statements would not help either him or BJP. Patwari further accused BJP of being anti-dalits and anti-Constitution.

