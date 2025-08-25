‘Who Killed The Tiger? Inform And Get ₹25,000’; Due To Heavy Rain, Sniffer Dogs Of No Use In MP's Satpura Reserve To Find The Poacher | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After failing to get a substantial clue about the persons involved in tiger poaching, Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities have announced cash reward of ₹25,000 to anyone who provides information about the accused.

A senior Satpura Tiger Reserve official said no substantial evidence could be received against those who killed the tiger. The reason is that sniffer dogs are of little help due to constant rainfall.

Due to torrential rainfall, foot marks of accused have been lost. Therefore, a decision was taken to announce reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who gives important information about the accused.

Notably, a tiger was poached in the revenue village situated close to Satpura Tiger Reserve recently. Poachers have taken away one of the paws of the feline killed through snare.

Bison to be shifted to Bandhavgarh

Satpura Tiger Reserve is working on the proposal to shift 27 remaining bison to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. From January till date, 50 bison were to be translocated to Bandhavgarh.

Of them, 23 have been sent. “It was in February that 23 bison were sent to Bandhgavgarh and now the remaining 27 bison will be sent there. We are waiting for the date of translocation,” said Satpura Tiger Reserve official.

The Reserve has a good population of bison. Last year, it had translocated several bison to Bandhavgarh and Sanjay Tiger Reserve.

Cash reward for 2 accused of destroying feline carcass

State Tiger Force, Jabalpur, declared a reward of Rs 5,000 each on arrest of two persons accused of destroying the carcass of a feline in Balaghat. Both accused are government officials working with forest department.

Their names are Tikaram Hinote and Himanshu Ghormare. They have been accused of burning the carcass and immersing the ash in the drain.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said that the press release of State Tiger Strike Force had no contact number, which could be used by anyone to pass on the information of accused.