MP: Controversial Patwari Recruitment 2023 Gets Clean Chit; Appointment Orders Issued For Group-2, Sub Group-4

MP: Patwari Recruitment Gets Clean Chit, Appointment Orders Issued For Group-2, Sub Group-4 | Official

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Selected candidates of the Patwari recruitment exam in Madhya Pradesh can finally take a sigh of relief as the General Administration Department has issued appointment orders on the basis of the declared results on Thursday. Group-2, Sub-Group-4, and Patwari Recruitment Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Board was facing allegations over irregularities, which have now been given a clean chit by the examination committee.

Joining instructions have been sent to the selected candidates. The Patwari recruitment examination, conducted during the Shivraj government last year, was marred by allegations of irregularities. Following which, CM Shivraj ordered a probe.

Appointment orders in the following departments

Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary Madhya Pradesh Government Law and Legislative Affairs Department/Finance Department/Public Relations Department/Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Department/Women and Child Development Department/Fishermen's Welfare and Fisheries Department/Cooperative Department/ Panchayat and Rural Development Department / Public Health and Medical Education Department / Labor Department / Commercial Tax Department / Tribal Affairs Department / Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department / Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department / Urban Development and Housing Department / Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. An order has been issued to the Forest Department, Revenue Department, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department, Bhopal.

Recruitment for nearly 9000 posts

The State Staff Selection Board issued advertisements for Patwari recruitment in November 2022 for more than 9000 posts. For which the examinations were conducted in March–April 2023. More than 12 lakh candidates applied, and more than 9 lakh applicants appeared for the exam. The Staff Selection Board released the results for 8617 posts on June 30, 2023.