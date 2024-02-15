MP: Girl Goes Missing, Cops Keep Parents Waiting For Hours To Register Plaint

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The parents of a missing schoolgirl were reportedly made to sit at a police station for four hours in Khandwa on Wednesday. Failing to lodge a missing complaint, the parents left the police station with teary eyes. According to the information, the matter was reported at Sanmati Nagar under the Kotwali police station limit.

The parents claimed that their daughter studying in Class 9 went to school at 8 am. She was supposed to come home at 12 noon but did not return. “To avoid any untoward incident, we approached the police. We hoped that they would take immediate action and make efforts to find our daughter. However, we were kept waiting for four hours to file a report and the report was not even written,” the parents claimed. They claimed that the school bus used to come to the intersection to pick up and drop off their daughter. In the afternoon, the school bus used to come till the colony intersection.

There was a function in the school on Wednesday, so she left home early in the morning. “Failing to see their daughter at the intersection, we went to the school and asked the bus driver, but he said that he had dropped their daughter at the intersection of Sanmati Nagar. We are worried that if our daughter did not reach home, where would she go,” they said. The family said that the daughter is missing, but the police are not writing a report. If anything happens to her, who will take responsibility, they asked. The aggrieved mother said that the cops work only for influential people, not for the weaker section of the society. They said, “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says that our government is there for the safety of daughters. But when the government is not even taking a complaint, then what security will it provide?”