 MP: BJP Rajya Sabha Candidate Umesh Nath Maharaj Meets CM Yadav Ahead Of Nomination
Earlier on Wednesday evening, CM Mohan Yadav extended greetings to all the BJP candidates for RS elections and also thanked the party's central leadership for the announcement of the candidates.

Thursday, February 15, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh Umesh Nath Maharaj met state chief minister Mohan Yadav ahead of filing nomination papers at CM House in Bhopal on Thursday.

The BJP has fielded four candidates which include Union Minister L Murugan, Maya Naroliya, Bansilal Gurjar and Umesh Nath Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections to be held on February 27.

"I would like to thank the party's central leadership for the announcement of four candidates from the state and all of them are capable candidates of their respective areas. Umesh Nath Maharaj from Ujjain is quite famous and respected in every section of the society. I congratulate him for being nominated as RS candidate. His social contribution is also important. He has worked to end social evils like untouchability," CM Yadav said.

"Similarly, Union Minister L Murugan of Tamil Nadu whom the party gave an opportunity in the past also is nominated again. Greetings to him. Another candidate, Bansilal Gurjar has been nominated who is very knowledgeable about farmers issues. He is a good leader to represent farmers and congratulations to him", the CM further said.

Rajya Sabha nominees to file nomination today

"OBC leader Maya Naroliya, a resident of Narmadapuram, who was associated with the Mahila Morcha organisation, is also included among the candidates and congratulations to her too", he added.

All the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections will file their nomination papers today.

The Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats in 15 states, including five from Madhya Pradesh, is scheduled to be held on February 27. The nomination for the same to be filed till February 15. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and the results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

