MP: Rajya Sabha Nominee Ashok Singh, Prominent OBC Face & Party Treasurer Is Congress' New Hope in Lost Gwalior-Chambal Region |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development for the Congress party in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Ashok Singh, the party's treasurer, has emerged as a beacon of hope. Singh has been nominated as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha, signaling a potential revival for Congress in the area.

Ashok Singh, a prominent OBC face of the Congress, has contested elections four times from the Gwalior Lok Sabha seat in 2007, 2009, 2014, and 2019, albeit facing defeat each time. Despite electoral setbacks, Singh has held several key positions within the party, including Vice President, General Secretary, and District President for rural areas.

Close aide of Digvijaya Singh

Known to be a close confidant of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Singh has been entrusted with significant responsibilities in various elections, including the 2018 by-polls and the 2020 and 2023 assembly elections.

Hailing from a politically influential family, Ashok Singh's father, Rajendra Singh, has also held various positions within the party, including that of a legislator and minister.

Renewed optimism for party members in Gwalior-Chambal

With Ashok Singh's nomination, there is renewed optimism among party leaders and workers in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Following the defeat of prominent leaders like former minister Lakhansingh and former leader of opposition Dr. Govind Singh in recent assembly elections, Congress has faced a significant setback in the region. Moreover, in the past month, several Congress leaders have defected to the BJP, further weakening the party's presence.

However, with Ashok Singh's nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Congress hopes to revitalize its presence in the region and strengthen its political prospects. His nomination serves as a rallying point for party members, signaling a renewed vigor and determination to reclaim lost ground in the Gwalior-Chambal belt.