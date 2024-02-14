 MP: Congress Announces Ashok Singh As Rajya Sabha Candidate; No Entry For Nath
Ashok Singh is currently serving as treasurer of the Congress party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ending its suspense, Congress announced Ashok Singh's candidature from Madhya Pradesh for upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections candidate on Wednesday evening, a few hours after BJP released its list.

Earlier, there were speculations that Congress might send Kamal Nath to the upper house. However, on Tuesday, Nath said that he "never thought of Rajya Sabha."

Singh is currently serving as treasurer of the Congress party. He has contested Lok Sabha elections thrice.

Notably, on Wednesday morning, BJP named-- Maya Narolia, Dr. L Murugan, Umesh Nath Maharaj and Bansilal Gurjar as its Rajya Sabha candidates four four of five seats in Madhya Pradesh. The remaining seat belongs to Congress, where the party has named Ashok Singh.

There was high anticipation in the state Congress party regarding who will get the seat to the upper house. In fact, Congress state president Jitu Patwari, on Tuesday, offered the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh to Sonia Gandhi.

