MP: Chaos In Assembly Over Legalising Online Gaming; Congress Calls It A Move To Ruin Youths' Future

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated arguments between the government and the Opposition over legalising the online gaming on Tuesday. As finance minister Jagdish Devda presented ammendment bill, imposing 28% GST on on online gaming activities, opposition Congress staged the walk, calling it a move to ruin youth's future.

Opposition MLAs including Ram Niwas Rawat and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar opposed the bill tabled by Finance Minister Jagdish Devda by saying that it would openly allow betting, casino, lottery, gambling. The unemployed youths would get lured towards the aforesaid things.

Talking about the ill effects of online gaming, Opposition apprehended that it may trigger the suicide cases and will cast shadow on the future of youths who are already battling with unemployment problem. Rawat demanded that government shall withdraw the bill in the larger interests of the youths.

BJP MLA Om Prakash Saklecha backed the bill by stating that it will systematize the online gaming and will legalise it. The bill vouches for registration of unauthorized online gaming.

Urban development and housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said to Opposition that after coming of amendment, Mahadev app like things will get stopped.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said that 28 % GST will be applicable on the sum deposited by the participants of online gaming. Hearing this Ramnivas Rawat asked government that whether state would be run through gambling, betting?.

Infuriated over government’s reply, Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar announced the walk out from the assembly.

Amidst the walk out of Opposition, Madhya Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill was passed in the assembly.