Bhopal: Selfish People Don’t Remain United For Long, CM Says On ‘Indi Alliance’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said ‘Indi alliance’ was a fun that did not continue for a long time. Yadav made the statement during his trip to Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Yadav took part in a meeting with the party office-bearers from three clusters of five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

According to him, those who lobby for a selfish motive do not remain together for a long time and this is the reason why the ‘Indi Alliance’ was scattered, he said. Whether it is Mamta Banerjee’s party or Aam Aadmi Party, each has taken its own course, he said, adding that the Congress made all efforts to hatch a conspiracy to grab power, but the people saw how it failed. Yadav said the BJP launched a campaign across the country to increase its voting percentage, and party’s national president JP Nadda formed clusters.

Under the leadership of UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the BJP is progressing by leaps and bounds, and the state is leading the country, he said. The influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen in the day-to-day life of the people, Yadav said, adding that the BJP led by Modi is going to form the government at the Centre again.

The atmosphere created in the country after the consecration of Ayodhya temple has won the heart of the people, and the credit for it, goes to the Prime Minister, he said. It is because of Modi that the Muslim countries are going to inaugurate temples, he said, adding that the release of Indian naval officers by Qatar has enhanced India’s prestige in the eyes of the world. According to Yadav, he is first a BJP worker and then the Chief Minister and everyone should work as party worker.