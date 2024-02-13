 Bhopal: Cops Fire Water Cannons, Tear Gas Shells On Youth Congress Workers Protesting Over Unemployment (WATCH)
During the protest, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and Youth Congress National President Shri Niwas tried to cross the barricade and go towards the Assembly.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police and Congress workers came face-to-face on Tuesday, as the opposition tried lay siege to the state assembly over various issues including increasing unemployment.

As soon as the workers reached Shivaji Nagar intersection (in front of Red Cross Hospital), the police stopped them by placing barricades. To disperse the protesting crowd, police force fired water cannons and tear gas shells.

During the protest, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari and Youth Congress National President Shri Niwas tried to cross the barricade and go towards the Assembly. Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to stop them. After this, the police arrested Congress leaders including Jitu Patwari, Srinivas BV, Vikrant Bhuria.

Talking to the reporters, Patwari said, "The new govt promised to give 2 lakh jobs in the first year of their term, but then legalised online gambling. This will not work."

While the police were trying to arrest the workers, some of them sat in front of the police vehicle and started raising slogans.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare were also part of the protest. Youth Congress is protesting against increasing unemployment in the state, Harda firecracker factory blast, increasing crimes, women security, etc.

