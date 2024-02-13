MP: Detained K'taka Farmers Diverted To Ujjain; Accuse Cops Of Forcing Them Out Of Train At Bhopal Station At Midnight (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka farmers, who were detained in Bhopal, were brought to Ujjain on Tuesday morning. These farmers were en route to Delhi to join the ongoing Kisan Andolan, when they were forcibly alighted from the Karnataka Express train at Bhopal railway station on Monday.

As the farmers arrived at Ujjain railway station, they started raising slogans in Kannada, following which the police took them to the Shipra River bank in vans.

Parshuram, a farmer leader from Dharwad (Karnataka), said, "We were heading to Delhi, but Bhopal police forcefully disembarked us from the train at 3 AM on Monday. They asked us to go back to Karnataka, but we insisted on going to Delhi. Today, we were brought to Ujjain by train."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response to the incident, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh wrote on Twitter, "Why is the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav panicking about the farmers? The promises made by Modi under the guarantee to end the farmers' protest are not fulfilled. This is why the protest is happening in Delhi today. Fulfill the promises. MSP is our right; implement it. Modi Ji, there is a question on your guarantee."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After disembarking in Bhopal, 70 farmers were accommodated in Manbhawan Marriage Garden in the Ashoka Garden area, including 25 women. The farmers claim they were forcefully removed from the train and asked to return to Karnataka, but they want to go to Delhi.

Read Also Indore: Third Edition Of Narmada Sahitya Manthan From Feb 16

Barricading intensified at Tikri Border

Meanwhile, in Delhi, barricading has been intensified at Tikri Border, and there is a heavy police presence. The farmers' protest in Delhi continues after a meeting held in Chandigarh on February 12 failed to reach a consensus on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law and debt waiver. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's coordinator, Sarvan Singh Pandher, announced the march towards Delhi.

In response to the ongoing protests, borders have been sealed in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Internet services have been suspended in seven districts of Haryana, and Section 144 has been imposed in 15 districts. The borders of Singhhu and Tikri in Haryana and Delhi have also been sealed. Strict barricading has been imposed in Delhi, with Section 144 enforced for a month, restricting gatherings and blocking entry of tractors.