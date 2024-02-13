MP: Devda Presents Vote On Account Of ₹1,45,000 Cr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To meet the financial needs of four month from April 1 till July 31, finance minister Jagdish Devda presented the vote on account of Rs 1,45,229.55 crore in the Assembly on Monday. The sum will be adjusted in the full-fledged budget after the Lok Sabha elections.

Before the vote on account, the finance minister tabled the budget estimate for 2024-25.

According to the budget estimate, the government is going to take an overall loan (including internal loan, advance and loan from the Central government) of Rs 88,540 crore.

In the revised estimate 2023-24, the overall loan was Rs 76,230 crore. This means that this time, the government is going to take Rs 12,000 crore more than the last time to meet various expenditures.

As far as the budget estimate 2024-25 is concerned then the government is intending to take internal loan of Rs 73,540 crore, Rs 15,000 crore as loan and advance from the Centre.

Former CM Kamal Nath called the interim budget as disappointing. In a tweet Nath wrote, "The Vote on Account presented in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has become a mere financial formality i.e. "Thotha chana, baje ghana".

Notably, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were appointed as Madhya Pradesh's deputy chief ministers in Mohan Yadav's ministry on December 13, 2023.