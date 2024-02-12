Indore: Chartered Bus Rams Into School Bus Carrying Students, 4 Injured; Caught On Cam

Indore: School Bus Rams Into Parked Truck After Collision With Chartered Bus, 4 Injured | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including a student, were injured after a chartered bus rammed into a school bus near Rajiv Gandhi Sqaure in Indore on Monday morning. The collision was so intense that the school bus lost control and further rammed into a truck parked ahead of it.

According to reports, the accident happened as the chartered bus driver was trying to save a bike rider that suddenly came in front of the bus.

The accident happened near the Rajiv Gandhi intersection at around 7.30 in the morning. Here, the bus from Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar School was standing to pick up the students. Meanwhile, the Indore-Ratlam chartered bus rammed into it from behind. A student and a female caretaker were sitting on the bus. Along with both, the conductor and driver also suffered injuries. The student and the caretaker have been admitted to Choithram Hospital.

#WATCH | Four Injured After Chartered Bus Rams Into School Bus Near Rajiv Gandhi Square In #Indore#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/1rC1pAYn3m — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 12, 2024

Chartered bus passengers safe

The chartered bus was going from Indore to Ratlam. Bus driver Pankaj Giri said, “Suddenly a motorcycle appeared in front and while trying to save him, the bus collided with a school bus standing on the left turn. None of the passengers on our bus were injured.”

Eyewitness account

Giving information about the accident, an eyewitness said that the incident happened at 7.30 in the morning. The bus had reached the gate of the colony to take the children to school. As soon as a girl sat in the bus, the accident happened. He also alleged that the chartered bus was at high speed.

(With Inputs From Staff Reporter)