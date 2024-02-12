Indore: Over 11K Homes, Commercial Units Turn Energy Producers In Western MP

Indore: Over 11,300 Homes, Commercial Units Turn Energy Producers In Westen MP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable stride towards sustainable energy, Western Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a surge of interest among urban electricity consumers eager to harness green energy without the financial burden. The Western MP electricity landscape is evolving rapidly, with more than 11,300 households and commercial establishments now actively participating in solar energy production, according to Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company.

The shift is attributed to the success of the rooftop solar net metering scheme, which has propelled the Malwa-Nimar region into a leading position in the adoption of solar energy in Madhya Pradesh. Under the rooftop solar net meter scheme, the central government provides a total subsidy of Rs 18,000 per KW up to a maximum of 3 KW and thereafter a total subsidy of Rs 1.17 lakh up to a maximum of 10 KW.

Notably, two-thirds of the solar energy producers are concentrated in Indore. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar emphasised the positive impact of the rooftop solar net metering scheme. He highlighted the provision of subsidies based on kilowatts, offering substantial financial support to consumers keen on installing solar systems.

The ultimate goal is to transform Indore into a solar city, with authorities swiftly approving incoming applications for subsidies. The scheme has not only gained traction within Indore but has also sparked interest in neighbouring cities. Ujjain, for instance, has witnessed the installation of over 900 rooftop solar systems in the city and more than 1,300 in the district, and similar efforts are underway in Ratlam and Dewas.

One of the key features of this initiative is its long-term sustainability. The lifespan of solar panels ranges from 20 to 25 years, with consumers seeing a return on their investment in approximately four to four and a half years. This means nearly two decades of essentially free electricity for those who have embraced the solar revolution.

Consumers participating in the programme pay a nominal amount, covering the cost of electricity consumed and minimal fixed charges for units produced within their premises. For households with solar systems up to three kilowatts, this translates to a substantial reduction in their electricity bills, from the market rate of Rs 3,000 to a mere 200 to 300 rupees.

Solar power is being generated at 7,100 places in Indore

At present, electricity is being generated from sun rays at 7,100 places including the central area of Indore city, adjacent city area, colonies on both sides of the Bypass, Super Corridor, etc. Indore's journey towards becoming a solar-powered city is not only transforming the energy landscape but also empowering urban homes to be active contributors to a sustainable and eco-friendly future. The success of the rooftop solar net metering scheme stands as a testament to the city's commitment to environmental conservation and green energy initiatives.