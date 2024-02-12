Indore: ₹15 Crore Annual Loss To DAVV As Khargone Varsity Emerges | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has encountered a substantial financial setback, with the State government's approval of a new university in the tribal-dominated Khargone district.

The announcement of this decision came directly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, signalling a transformative shift in the educational landscape of Nimar as well as Malwa region.

The repercussions of this decision are far-reaching, as five out of eight districts currently under DAVV's jurisdiction will now fall within the purview of the newly proposed Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University which will start operations from Government Post Graduate College, Khargone from 2024-25 session.

Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Alirajpur are going to be under the Tantya Bhil University. As many as 83 colleges in these five districts will now be under the wings of the newly proposed university which will bring down the count of colleges affiliated to DAVV from roughly 280 to below 200.

This alteration in administrative boundaries implies a notable change in the educational and financial dynamics for DAVV, posing challenges that the institution will need to navigate in the coming months.

One of the immediate financial impacts on DAVV is the anticipated loss of approximately Rs15 crore annually. This revenue formerly derived from exam and affiliation fees collected from 83 colleges will now be redirected to the coffers of Khargone University.

The redistribution of students from these colleges to the newly established university creates a shift in the financial equilibrium that DAVV has relied on for sustenance.

The decision to establish Khargone University is not merely administrative but carries broader implications for the tribal-dominated region.

Prime Minister Modi, in his announcement, emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in areas that have historically been underserved.

The move is seen as a step towards decentralising educational resources and fostering development in regions that may have faced neglect in the past.

DAVV reassess role, strategies

While the creation of Khargone University signals progress for the targeted region, it poses challenges for DAVV, which must now recalibrate its financial strategies and reassess its role in the changed educational landscape. The loss of jurisdiction over five districts underscores the need for DAVV to adapt to the evolving circumstances and find innovative ways to sustain its mission of providing quality education.

Colleges need to undergo transitional phase

The affected colleges, previously affiliated with DAVV, will need to undergo a transitional phase as they integrate into the academic framework of Khargone University. This transition may bring about changes in administrative procedures, curriculum structures, and perhaps even faculty arrangements, necessitating a collaborative effort between the outgoing and incoming institutions.

Khargone varsity to pave way for improvement of education in the region

In addition to the financial implications, the decision prompts reflection on the broader implications for the educational ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh. The establishment of Khargone University opens up avenues for localised development and educational empowerment in the region that has often faced challenges in accessing quality education. It is an opportunity for the government to address regional disparities and promote inclusivity in the state's education sector.

Both need to ensure smooth transition for students

As the dust settles on this transformative decision, both DAVV and Khargone University face the challenge of ensuring a smooth transition for students, faculty, and administrative processes. The resilience and adaptability demonstrated by DAVV in navigating these changes will determine its ability to weather this financial jolt and continue its commitment to educational excellence.