 MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorms And Thunderstorms Across Regions, Causing Crop Damage
Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur and Umaria witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, with Sihora village in Bargi tehsil experiencing a two-minute downpour of hailstones. Sivni and Mandla districts also encountered four minutes of rainfall, causing considerable damage to crops in the region.

Moreover, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Mandla, and Balaghat districts experienced thunderstorms and rainfall on Saturday night. The Meteorological Department predicts clouds, rain, and gusty winds in Madhya Pradesh over the next three days. In Jabalpur-Narmadapuram regions, wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

According to Dr Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation system near southern Gujarat is currently active, affecting Madhya Pradesh's weather conditions.

Datiya recorded the lowest temperature in the state on Saturday night, with a minimum of 5.0 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius, while Sivani marked the lowest minimum temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Strong southeasterly winds are expected today due to the trough line, with the possibility of scattered showers in Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Shahdol regions. Windy conditions are also anticipated.

On February 12, Shahdol and Jabalpur regions may experience light rainfall with strong winds. Similarly, on February 13, the system is expected to weaken, but isolated rainfall may occur in the Rewa and Sagar regions.

