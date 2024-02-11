 MP: "Congress Party Doesn't Welcome Supporters Of Ram," Says BJP Leader Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: "Congress Party Doesn't Welcome Supporters Of Ram," Says BJP Leader Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya

MP: "Congress Party Doesn't Welcome Supporters Of Ram," Says BJP Leader Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya

Krishnam's expulsion stemmed from his reconsideration of the stance on the construction of the Ram temple, advocating, "Fight with BJP, not with Ram.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Acharya Pramod Krishnam, formerly associated with Congress team, has been expelled from the party for a period of six years. Reacting to Krishnam's expulsion, BJP leader Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya, former minister and Maharashtra's co-incharge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasized that the Congress party does not welcome supporters of Ram and devotees of Sanatan.

Read Also
Congress Expels Acharya Pramod For 6 Years Over 'Anti-Party' Statements
article-image

Krishnam's expulsion stemmed from his reconsideration of the stance on the construction of the Ram temple, advocating, "Fight with BJP, not with Ram. Ram cannot be fought." Pawaiya advised individuals in the Congress who are devotees of Ram and enthusiasts of Sanatan to voluntarily leave the party before it's too late.

According to a statement issued by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, the expulsion was based on complaints of indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party. Acharya Pramod Krishnam had also voiced disapproval of the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, labeling it as "political tourism," and remarked that while the Congress was "traveling," other parties were gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Read Also
PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone Of Various Projects Worth Rs 7500 Cr In Jhabua
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress Leader Ajay Pal Yadav Joins BJP During Scindia's Gwalior Visit, Raises Questions On...

MP: Congress Leader Ajay Pal Yadav Joins BJP During Scindia's Gwalior Visit, Raises Questions On...

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorms And Thunderstorms Across Regions, Causing Crop Damage

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorms And Thunderstorms Across Regions, Causing Crop Damage

MP: 'Double Engine Govt Working With Double Speed,' Says PM Modi In Jhabua

MP: 'Double Engine Govt Working With Double Speed,' Says PM Modi In Jhabua

MP: "Congress Party Doesn't Welcome Supporters Of Ram," Says BJP Leader Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya

MP:

Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Taken Out In Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Taken Out In Sironj