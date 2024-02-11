Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Acharya Pramod Krishnam, formerly associated with Congress team, has been expelled from the party for a period of six years. Reacting to Krishnam's expulsion, BJP leader Jaybhan Singh Pawaiya, former minister and Maharashtra's co-incharge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasized that the Congress party does not welcome supporters of Ram and devotees of Sanatan.

Krishnam's expulsion stemmed from his reconsideration of the stance on the construction of the Ram temple, advocating, "Fight with BJP, not with Ram. Ram cannot be fought." Pawaiya advised individuals in the Congress who are devotees of Ram and enthusiasts of Sanatan to voluntarily leave the party before it's too late.

According to a statement issued by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, the expulsion was based on complaints of indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party. Acharya Pramod Krishnam had also voiced disapproval of the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, labeling it as "political tourism," and remarked that while the Congress was "traveling," other parties were gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.