Congress Expels Acharya Pramod For 6 Years Over 'Anti-Party' Statements

Acharya Pramod Krishnam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter

The Congress Party expelled its leader, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, from the party for 6 years on Saturday over anti-party statements made by him. Pramod was a frequent attendee of TV debates and on many occasions had questioned his own party's decisions, putting the party in a difficult position.

The statement posted on social media by the Congress party mentioned that, considering the reports of indiscipline and consistent criticism against the party, the esteemed Congress President has endorsed the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's suggestion to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for a duration of six years, effective immediately.

According to the grand old party, Acharya Pramod Krishnam was dismissed on Saturday due to "lack of discipline" and for consistently making statements against the party.

Before the Congress party took action against Pramod, there were speculations about Pramod joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. A few days ago, he had asserted that joining the BJP shouldn't be viewed as wrongdoing. "Politics is a realm of possibilities. At present, I am neither associated nor dissociated with anything," he remarked during interactions with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Krishnam's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, along with his presence at the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony, made the party's actions against him unavoidable. Furthermore, Krishnam criticised his own party by taking a dig at the Congress for its role within the INDIA bloc. He questioned the effectiveness of the alliance, pointing out its dissolution after Nitish Kumar's departure and subsequent alliances with the BJP in Bihar.