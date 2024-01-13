'Ram Sabke Hain': Acharya Pramod Krishnam terms Cong Snub To Jan 22 Invite 'Unfortunate'

Congress LEader Acharya Pramod Krishnam | ANI

Labelling as 'unfortunate' the decision by the Congress heavyweights to turn down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday said 'Ram Sabke Hain' (Lord Ram belongs to all). Earlier, Congress bigwigs--national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--turned down the invitation to the grand Ram Temple opening on January 22, calling it a 'BJP-RSS' event.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "We are very fortunate that we can see the completion of the construction of Ram Temple...I think 22nd January is the date of re-establishment of Ram Rajya in India." pic.twitter.com/dnVtDcM1Jq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

'Politicians must avoid speaking on religious matters'

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Acharya Krishnam, who reached Ayodhya after receiving an invitation for the January 22 event, said, "I feel politicians should avoid speaking about religion or on matters that hold religious significance. A grand Ram Temple is set to be thrown open to the devotees and we all welcome it. This temple will stand as the country's pride and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla and the opening of the temple will be a celebration of our Sanatan culture. Hence, we should all avoid putting obstacles or roadblocks in the way of this grand celebration of our civilisational roots. I urge all leaders to accept the invitations and be a part of this event."

Top Cong leaders give cold shoulder to Jan 22 event

On top Congress leaders giving a cold shoulder to the January 22 invite, Acharya Krishnam said, "Ram sabke hain (Lord Ram belongs to everyone). All that I would say is that turning down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony was unfortunate." He added that the January 22 event would mark the return or restoration of 'Ram-Rajya' in the country.



"We should consider ourselves very fortunate to be witnessing the completion of the Ram Temple. I believe January 22 would go down as the day that marked the re-establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in the country," the Congress leader said. "Many who dreamt of the return of 'Ram Rajya' through the opening of the Ram Temple are not with us anymore. Hence, we should consider ourselves privileged and blessed to be watching the raising of a grand temple at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla".

'Lord Ram does not belong to any one party'

"Numerous pairs of eyes that nursed and saw this dream have been closed forever. However, we are seeing what our forbears dreamt about unfold before our own eyes. After centuries of struggle, litigation, court cases, and date after date, the moment we have all been patiently waiting for will finally arrive on January 22. Prabhu Ram does not belong to any one party or any state or region. Neither does he belong to any caste, class or faith. Lord Ram is the nayak (celebrated hero) of the entire universe. He represents and embodies our faith, roots and civilisation. There could be no ifs and buts on this," the Congress leader said.

"I appeal to everyone with folded hands not to confine Ram to any one party. If one does so, then the entire Ayodhya will also come to be associated with a single political entity. What would our Sanatan Dharma, which is eternal and omnipresent, and the country come to then? Bharat cannot be imagined without Ram and Sanatan. To all our leaders and political parties, I say it again: not accepting the invitation to be a part of the celebration of Lord Ram is wrong," the Congress leader added.

'Wish to smear my forehead with the sacred soil of Ayodhya'

On the Opposition taking pot shots at the BJP over perceived inflation and unemployment, amid the hype and a groundswell of public anticipation around the opening of the Ram Temple, Acharya Krishnam said, "I wish to smear my forehead with the sacred soil of Ayodhya and say with conviction that the city and its people would experience the true meaning of 'Ram Rajya' in the days and years ahead. Not just Ayodhya but the entire world would witness unprecedented development (with the coming of the Ram Temple) and there would be jobs for millions of people. I have no doubt that this will happen. However, this isn't about employment...it's about the millions and millions of us who worship Lord Ram and keep fast in his name. He is at the core of our faith, ideals and beliefs. Hence, it isn't appropriate to associate Prabhu Ram with employment. This is about aastha (faith)."



Earlier, amid the palpable euphoria around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, Congress leader Sam Pitroda took a swipe at the BJP, saying, "Is Ram Mandir the real issue or unemployment and inflation?" Acharya Krishnam said those who have turned down January 22 invites have their own opinions or points of view on the matter.

"There is freedom of speech in the Congress. We have an internal democracy. Those who are rejecting invitations to be part of the celebration of Lord Ram have their own opinions on the matter. However, I consider accepting the invitation to be my good fortune. I call on one and all to come and be a part of this event," the Congress leader said.

As the country counts down to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the Opposition has been questioning the scheduling of the event close to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Digvijaya Singh's remark

In a dig at the BJP, Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Digvijay Singh, said earlier, "Did all invitees accept the invitation? Several religious leaders have turned down invitations and have even objected to the timing of this event. According to our sacred scriptures, there could be no 'pran pratishtha' of an idol at a temple while the construction is ongoing. Doing so is considered inauspicious and ominous."



The veteran Congress leader also alleged a 'crooked attempt' to extract political and electoral mileage out of a religious event. However, the BJP came out all guns blazing at Opposition leaders for turning down the invite to the mega event. Earlier, on Friday, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The Ram Mandir is our Rashtra Mandir (national temple). Lord Ram is not just our God but He also embodies our roots and cultural and civilisational identities. Those turning down the invitation are also denying the idea and the soul of India. This is unfortunate."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.



The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony