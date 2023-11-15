Madhya Pradesh: Congress Expels Many Leaders For Anti-Party Activities

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) took stringent action against several party leaders for allegedly undertaking anti-party activities during the crucial assembly elections in the state.

Antar Singh Barde, a tribal leader from the Nepanagar constituency, was expelled for six years for not supporting the official candidate and engaging in activities against the party's interests.

Similarly, the Committee extended its disciplinary measures to the Burhanpur constituency, targeting six leaders on Tuesday night. The expulsion came in response to allegations that these leaders were openly supporting the AIMIM candidate, creating a situation deemed as indiscipline within the party.

The expelled members include Noor Qazi, the acting president of Burhanpur, Akil Oliya, representative and leader of the opposition in the municipal corporation of Burhanpur, Ubed Shaikh, deputy leader of the opposition in the municipal corporation, Abrar Saheb Ahmed Saheb, a councillor in the municipal corporation, Abdulla Ansari, Congress block president and councillor, Burhanpur and Hamdi Shaukat Ullah, council representative from Daudpura.

This move reflects the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and unity within its ranks, especially in the lead-up to crucial elections in the region.

