MP Weather Update: Brace For Chills, Bhopal Night Temperature Slips Below 13°C; Gwalior’s AQI Remains Poor

MP Weather Update: Cold To Increase From Second Fortnight, Bhopal Night Temperature Comes Down 13 Degrees | FP/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of cold will increase in the state’s capital Bhopal in the second fortnight of November. Meteorologists said that currently the night temperature has come down to 13 degrees, which will remain between 11 to 12 degrees for the next few days. Meanwhile, the day temperature will be between 29 to 30 degrees which might decline in the last few days of the month.

On the other hand, the AQI (Air Quality Index) remained in the poor category for the second consecutive day in Bhopal at 238. Gwalior also remained the most polluted city of the state with an AQI of 306 (very poor). Other cities that recorded poor AQI were Jabalpur (297), Katni (268) and Satna (217). Meanwhile Indore AQI was 113 (moderate).

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that light snowfall has started in Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Due to this, the direction of the winds has turned north and the day and night temperatures have dropped in many cities of Madhya Pradesh. On November 14, the night temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees, which is the lowest till date.

Light fog likely from Nov 15

Meteorologist Hussain said that after November 15, cold will increase in many cities of the state with light fog in the capital in the morning. There will be a slight drop in mercury during the day, but the effect of cold will increase in the morning and evening. The effect of cold will also increase by 30th November.

Earlier, the weather remained hot in the first 12 days of November. The temperature remained at 33 degrees for five days and 34 degrees or more for three days. At the same time, the temperature reached 18 degrees at night.

Night and day temperature in other cities

Talking about the state, the mercury is below 15 degrees in 12 cities including Betul, Dhar, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Naugaon, Rewa. Pachmarhi is the coldest at night. The temperature here has reached 11 degrees.

Talking about day temperature, the mercury is below 30 degrees in Betul, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Umaria and Malanjkhand. The mercury has reached its lowest level of 26.3 degrees in Malanjkhand.

