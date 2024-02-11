Bhopal: Couple Miniatures, Message Bottles Top List Of Best Sellers This Valentine's Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Valentine’s Day approaches, the city is buzzing with excitement and love is in the air. Streets are adorned with vibrant decorations as people flock to shops to buy roses, chocolates, cards and gift items for their loved ones. From boutiques to malls, the stores are bustling with shoppers eager to find the perfect gift to express their affection.

Roses, chocolates and cards are flying off the shelves as individuals seek out the quintessential symbols of love and romance. However, this year, there is a shift in the types of gifts being sought after. Alongside the traditional offerings, a plethora of new and innovative gift ideas have emerged, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Among the trendy gifts gaining popularity are couple miniatures, intricately crafted showpieces depicting scenes of love and togetherness.

Adding a touch of personalisation, message bottles have become a sought-after choice for those looking to convey heartfelt sentiments. These decorative bottles encase handwritten messages and are available at an affordable price.

Scented candles, available in an array of enchanting fragrances known for their aromatic ambiance are another hot commodity this Valentine’s season.

Musical domes, adorned with whimsical designs and enchanting melodies, are also popular among the customers.

Miniature quote books have emerged as a popular choice as they are very affordable and portable for those seeking meaningful and inspirational gifts. Filled with messages and thoughtful quotes, these miniature books serve as constant reminders of love and appreciation.

Additionally, showpieces of different kinds are still popular as timeless classics. From elegant crystal sculptures to whimsical sculptures and even sculptures of God are popular among buyers.

Reflecting on the evolving trends, Ravi Khatvani, a salesman from a renowned gift shop, commented on the shifting preferences of Valentine’s Day shoppers.

He told Free Press that while there is always an element of novelty and innovation in gift items each year, there is a growing demand for practical and usable gifts. For instance, instead of opting for large teddy bears, many individuals are now opting for more practical gifts like wallets, handbags, jewellery, or customised jewellery pieces.

Shaban Ali, a shopkeeper, said, “Almost all of the gifts we brought for Valentine’s Day have been sold. This year, the most popular items were couple miniatures, couple domes and couple in boxes.”