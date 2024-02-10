MP Weather Update: Temperature To Further Dip As Rain & Winds Expected Over Next Four Days

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to change over the next four days. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is predicted in some areas, while strong winds may prevail in others. There is a possibility of scattered rainfall in Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat on Saturday night. Until February 13, rainfall is anticipated in various districts of the Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, and Narmadapuram regions.

On Friday night, temperatures in more than half of the state's cities dropped to 10 degrees Celsius or lower. Datia experienced the coldest night with the temperature dropping to 4.5 degrees Celsius. Narmadapuram recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 13.4 degrees Celsius. Several cities in the state experienced conditions similar to a cold day on Friday, with Pachmarhi being the coldest, registering a daytime temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius.

Cities including Gwalior and Jabalpur saw daytime temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius in 15 cities across the state. After Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, Naugaon, and Sidhi were the coldest. The northern winds led to a chilling effect in these cities.

The weather is expected to change from tonight. Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, Senior Scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, mentioned that northern winds will prevail in the next 24 hours, followed by eastern winds. Moisture is expected to come in from the Bay of Bengal, leading to light rainfall in Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat on Saturday night.

On February 11, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in Jabalpur and Narmadapuram regions. Thunder and lightning, along with strong winds, may occur in places like Narsinghpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

On February 12, there is a possibility of rain in the northeastern parts of the state. Light showers are expected in Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, as well as in Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Betul, and Raisen districts.

On February 13, Jabalpur and Shahdol may experience scattered rainfall with thunder and lightning.