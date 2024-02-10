10 Chic Cafes In Indore For Your Surreal Valentine’s Date

By: Harshita Maheshwari | February 10, 2024
Planning for a perfect date with your partner this valentine? We have curated a list of chic cafes & restaurants in Indore, where you can spend some quality time with your beau, along with enjoying scrumptious food.
1. Cafe Split Beans - Surprise your partner as you step into a flower-full paradise and relish flavoursome food. Must try: Mac & Cheese Macroni Pasta Location: 1st floor in C21 Business Park.
2. Absolute coffee brewers - Planning for a coffee date, must visit ABSOLUTE, located in Vijay Nagar behind C21 Mall. Must Try: Java Chip Frappe with chocolate chips
3. Siolim Cafe - Located in Janki Nagar Indore, Siolim Cafe has most Instagram-friendly interiors. They are famous for their Italian dishes. Free tip: Caprese Croissants and Korean Cream Cheese Garlic Bun is a must try!
4. Atha By Crush Coffee - Atha is newly opened cafe, with traditionally-inspired interiors. Must Try: Ferroro Rocher Shake and Paneer Tandoori Pizza Location: Behind Crush Coffee Rau, Infront Of DPS, By-Pass Road.
5. Mr Beans - This is Indoreans’ all time favourite. Must Try: Garden in a Basket Pizza Location - Near Saket Club in Saket Nagar.
6. Cafe Terazza - Vibrant, economic and roof top cafe, serving delicious dishes. Must Try: White Sauce Pasta Location : 10th Floor, Airen Heights, AB Rd, opp. c21 mall is another great destination for date in this mild winds.
7. The Highgarden Cafe - The nature-themed beautiful rooftop cafe located at Elite House, in New Palasia will refresh your mind with its nature-friendly vibes. Must Try: Kitkat Shake, Corn Cheese Gravy Momos
8. Adam's Ale - Adam's Ale gives you resort-like ambience, has a cool vibe, serves good food, exotic drinks, and plays rocking music to get you grooving. Must Try: Paneer Achari Tikka Location - Adam's Ale Bicholi-Hapsi Bypass, AB Road
9. Freito Cafe - What’s better to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in Eiffel tower? Well, we have an Eiffel tower-themed rooftop cafe Freito! Must Try: Thick Shakes and Coffee Location - 343-344, Vijay Nagar Square, Near Country Inn, Scheme 54 PU4
10. Krozzon By Masters Bakery - If you are planning for a desert date, Krozzon is a perfect place with great ambience and finger-licking desserts. Must Try: Almond Gianduja Location - 1. Plot No. 345, 346, Scheme 54 PU4 2. purana petrol pump, collectorate office, 2, Lal Bagh Rd
Thanks For Reading!