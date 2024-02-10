Bhopal: Many Collectors May Be Shifted Before MCC Comes Into Force

Indian National Emblem |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is getting ready to reshuffle the field officers after the publication of the voters’ list. It plans to shift the collectors from many districts which may experience the impact of administrative reshuffle before the Model Code of Conduct is implemented before the Lok Sabha election.

Collector of Panna Harjindar Singh and that of Damoh Mayank Agarwal may be shifted. Similarly, collector of Shahdol Vandana Vaidya and that of Ashoknagar Subhash Kumar Dwivedi are also likely to be transferred.

Sandeep Makin from Datia, Dinesh Jain from Neemuch, Arun Vishwakarma from Niwari, Umashankar Bhargava from Vidisha, Sanjay Kumar from Sheopur and Fating Rahul Haridas from Barwani may also be shifted.

Before the work of electoral list began, the collectors of a few districts had been transferred. When the work started from January 5, transfer of collectors was under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.

The government may transfer the officials after the publication of the voters’ list on February 8 till the date Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

Because the government has carried out administrative reshuffle in Mantralaya, it is preparing to transfer field officers. Besides the collectors, the government may also transfer the commissioner of Indore Mal Singh and that of Jabalpur Abhay Verma.