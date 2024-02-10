Bhopal: Drama Fest Begins With Acharya Chatursen’s Viplav Aahuti | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day national drama festival, Janyoddha, began with play, Viplav Aahuti, written by Acharya Chatursen at Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Friday.

Directed by Teekam Joshi, the play is about the rebels who brought British government to its knees with their rebellious attitude. The time period of play is 1912-1915. Lala Hardayal, who was leading Gadar Party, became their inspiration.

The play begins with Komagata Maru, a Japanese ship where Ras Bihari Bose gathers Bhai Balamukund and Master Amirchand to execute Delhi Lahore Movement. Two years later, Vishnu Ganesh Pingle and Kartar Singh are asked by Bose to carry out blast on Ferozepur Cantonment. Despite all the unsuccessful efforts, the rebels sacrificed everything to liberate the country and did not give up till their last breath.

“The play sheds light on freedom fighters whose sacrifices were forgotten,” Joshi said. It was presented by the students of MP School of Drama. Bishal Barua as Ras Bihari Bose, Pradeep Tiwari as Bhai Balamukund, Abhay Anand Badoni as Master Amirchand, Arpit Thakur as Vishnu Ganesh Pingle were in lead roles. Anjana Puri composed its music.

Directorate of Swaraj Sansthan, a department of culture organised the event centred on freedom fighters. Play, Maha Paramveer, directed by Ashok Banthiya and Kulvinder Bakshish will be staged on Saturday evening.