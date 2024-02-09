Bhopal: 50th Int’l Khajuraho Dance Fest To Begin Fr0om Feburary 20 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 50th International Khajuraho Dance Festival is being organised from February 20 to 26 in Khajuraho. The festival is held annually in Khajuraho by the Culture Department, Ustad Alauddin Khan Music and Arts Academy, Madhya Pradesh Culture Council, in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and the Department of Archaeology.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Religious Trust and Endowment Dharmendra Singh Lodhi announced on Thursday that the illuminating celebration of the country’s rich cultural heritage and legacy will take place at the Khajuraho. The Khajuraho Dance Festival, which began in 1975, is commemorating its golden anniversary this year.

To make this achievement special and memorable the Culture Department is organising the Kathak Kumbh, aiming to establish a world record by presenting a collective dance performance titled ‘Kathak Kumbh’ with 1500 to 2k artistes on the first day of the festival.

Apart from the world record, there will be a Layshala for the first time in the festival, where there will be a confluence of students with best gurus of Indian dance styles and workshops. Various thrilling activities will be held by MP Tourism Board. For adventure lovers, activities like skydiving, camping, water adventure, speed boat, shikara ride, rafting, village tours and e-bike tours, among others, will be organised.