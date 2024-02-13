MP: Amid 'Delhi Chalo' Call, Farmers Forced To Sit At Police Station In Barwani

Representative pic

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing farmers protest and the 'Delhi Chalo' call given by the different farmer’s organisations, Barwani police had called the members of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh at the police station and made them sit in the police station in some police station areas till night. During this time, the District President of the Federation has raised questions about this action.

The District President of the Federation, Madan Muwel, expressed concerns about the police's decision to detain members of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, questioning the legality and necessity of such actions. He emphasised the importance of peaceful protests and urged authorities to engage in dialogue with farmers instead of resorting to forceful measures.

Similarly, Karnataka farmers on way to Delhi, were detained at Bhopal railway station on Monday night.

#MadhyaPradesh police take Karnataka farmers to Ujjain.



While #Karnataka farmers protested to allow them to head to Delhi from #Bhopal, the #MadhyaPradesh Police denied permission & are taking these agrarians to Ujjain in a train on Tuesday.



Around 100 farmers including 30… pic.twitter.com/WjT8kgKI9p — South First (@TheSouthfirst) February 13, 2024

Notably, the Barwani administration and police are on alert mode to avert any tension in the district.

Muwel told media that the Nandgaon police station in-charge took them to the police station, saying as his seniors were calling them to meet. "When we came to the police, they made us sit there the entire day. At late evening, they booked us under action under Section 151 (assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of public peace) of the IPC.

"We want to know why action was taken against us. After all, what's our fault?" the farmers asked.

Muwel said that they made them sit at the police station without any notice or information. They said, "don't go to Delhi, desipte us repeatedly them that have no plans for the national capital."

When contacted, ASP Anil Kumar Patidar said that some farmers have been stopped and formally made to sit in the police station. No action has been taken.