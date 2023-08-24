MP CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Amar Shaheed Rajguru And Ex Union Minister Late Shri Jaitley

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Amar Shaheed Rajguru on his birth anniversary and former Union Minister Late Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary.

Chouhan and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw paid floral tributes by garlanding the portrait of Amar Shaheed Rajguru and former Union Minister Late Jaitley in the auditorium located at CM's residence office.

Rajguru was born in 1908 at Kheda in Pune

Amar Shaheed revolutionary Rajguru was born in 1908 at Kheda in Pune district of Maharashtra. While studying in Varanasi, he came in contact with the revolutionaries. He was deeply distressed and enraged by the brutality of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Revolutionary Rajguru had fully supported Shaheed Bhagat Singh and revolutionary Sukhdev in killing English police officer Saunders. On March 23, 1931, revolutionary Rajguru, along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh and revolutionary Sukhdev, energized the people towards the freedom struggle by undauntedly and smilingly climbing the gallows in Lahore Central Jail.

Arun Jaitley was born on 28 December 1952 in Delhi

Senior politician Arun Jaitley was born on 28 December 1952 in Delhi. He covered the journey from lawyer to successful politician. He was the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs in the Government of India. Before joining politics, he was practicing law in the Supreme Court. Jaitley passed away on 24 August 2019 at the age of 66.

