MP: PWD Staff Will Make An All Out Effort To Ensure Pothole Free Roads From September 2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of the special campaign for maintenance and inspection of roads will be conducted in the state from September 2 to 9 to fulfill the resolution of pothole-free roads.

In the campaign, officers from the level of Deputy Engineer to Executive Engineer will be given the responsibility of road maintenance. The entire staff will together inspect the roads allotted to them. Personal responsibility of the concerned engineer will be fixed for negligence in inspection and maintenance work.

Special campaign will be launched in two phases

Principal Secretary Public Works Sukhvir Singh said that this special campaign will be launched in two phases to fulfill the resolution taken by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava for pothole-free roads. The second phase will commence from 29 September. He told that the officers who have been given the responsibility of inspecting the roads will start inspecting roads from September 2 and prepare photo-videos of damaged places and waterlogged areas. The contractors of such damaged roads which are under performance guarantee will be instructed to get them repaired within 7 days. If the repair work is not done by the contractor, then the department will adjust the amount of maintenance expenditure from the performance guarantee amount by getting the road maintained by the zonal contractor or departmental staff.

Principal Secretary Singh said that the maintenance of the road which is out of the performance period will be done from the departmental head. All the Divisional Superintending Engineers have also been instructed to visit their division and conduct surprise inspection of roads. Simultaneously, at least 10 roads each will be inspected by the Chief Engineer and Principal Engineer at the state level.

The state level review of the information received during the inspection week will be conducted on September 11, 2023.

