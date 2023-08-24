Uniform Is A Symbol Of Honour For Society And Country, Says Governor Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that uniform is a symbol of honour for society and the country. Uniform instills a sense of security in the mind of the public. Governor Patel was addressing the trainee officers of Sashastra Seema Bal at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

He advised the trainee officers of Sashastra Seema Bal to be patient, stress-free, do regular yoga, exercise and eat nutritious food for good health. A sapling and a memento was presented to the Governor by Sanjeev Sharma, Inspector General of Sashastra Seema Bal.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary to the Governor D.P. Ahuja was also present.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that secured borders of the nation lays the foundation of happiness and peace for the citizens. The soldiers stay awake to protect our borders while staying away from the family, so that we countrymen can sleep peacefully. Security is very important for holistic development of any country. Trainee officers should take inspiration from the stories of loyal, honest and brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice for the nation. Suppress anti-social elements and anti-national forces with full rigour for border security. Simultaneously, ensure the safety of people living on the borders. Injustice should never be done to any innocent.

Patel congratulated the trainee officers

Patel said that after hard training, you are going to assume the responsibility of protecting the country’s borders during ‘Azadi ke Amrit Kaal’. He congratulated the trainee officers on becoming members of the prestigious and proud security force of the country.

In the welcome address, Inspector General of S.S.B. Academy Bhopal Sharma gave brief information about the 52-week training programme of 23 trainee officers selected from the Union Public Service Commission. Woman Trainee Officer Raunak Tyagi shared the experiences of training on behalf of all the trainee officers.

In the programme, Deputy Secretary to the Governor Swarochish Somvanshi, Deputy Inspector General S.S.B. Somit Joshi and concerned officers of Sashastra Seema Bal were present.

