Bhopal: Cabinet May Be Expanded Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exercises are being done for the expansion of state cabinet before the election. If the party leaders reach an accord on certain names for ministerial berths, the cabinet is set to be expanded on Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP’s state president VD Sharma discussed the issue of cabinet expansion on Wednesday.

Legislator from Rewa in Vindhyachal Rajendra Shukla and another legislator from Balaghat Gourishanker Bisen are sure to get berths in the cabinet. Besides, two more names are being discussed. According to sources, the name of legislator Prahlad Lodhi from Pawai and that of his counterpart from Khargapur Rahul Lodhi are doing the rounds for ministerial berths.

Similarly, a tribal MLA may also be inducted in the cabinet. According to sources, the central leaders have left the issue of selecting candidates for ministerial berths to the state leadership.

They have reportedly told the Chief Minister and the state party president to take a decision on the issue. Since the top leadership is still mulling over two names, a decision could not be taken.

Bisen, Shukla in Bhopal

The two legislators, who are sure to get ministerial berths, are in Bhopal waiting for the Chief Minister’s phone call. According to Gourishanker Bisen, he has been told to stay in Bhopal. It does not matter for how many days he is made a minister, Bisen said.

Rajendra Shukla, too, arrived at Bhopal in the evening on Wednesday. Both the leaders are waiting for oath-taking ceremony.

