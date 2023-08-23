MP: On-Duty Cop Assaulted In Bhopal, Video Viral

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An on-duty policeman was injured after a group of people assaulted him with sticks in this capital city of Madhya Pradesh, sources said here on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which took place late on Tuesday evening, has gone viral on social media. The sources said that a police team (100 Dial) received a complaint regarding a ruckus in the Ayodhya Nagar area of the city. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found a wine shop opened at midnight.

On enquiring, they learnt that the policeman, identified as SI Kalyan Singh, had asked the wine shop staff to down the shutter. However, a group of people standing got agitated at this and thrashed up the cop. In the viral video, the cop is seen trying to protect himself from the attack. Later, SI Kalyan Singh lodged a complaint regarding the matter and a search operation was launched to nab the accused persons involved in the matter.

