Bhopal: CM Inaugurates Asia’s Biggest Sports Climbing Wall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated Asia’s biggest sports climbing wall that has been constructed in Bicharpur in Shahdol district. It is of international standard. Constructed by MP Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, it has seating capacity of 350 people.

The cost of complex is Rs 64 crore and it took almost two years to complete. Managing director of corporation Kailash Makwana said climbing wall had been constructed with material imported from France.

The sports complex was certified by International Federation of Sports Climbing and it is constructed in accordance with Olympics standards.

It has top chain anchors, dynamic rope 10.2 mm, static rope 10.5mm timing device. It has three walls. Speed wall (15-metre high and 6-metre wide), bouldering wall (5-metre high and 17-metre wide), lead wall, which is 15-metre high and 12- metre wide. All the equipment are UIAA certified. The climbing wall is weather, fire and earthquake-resistant.

